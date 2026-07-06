Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia highlights the strengthening of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Accorded a warm welcome by President Prabowo Subianto, Modi's trip aims to deepen bilateral ties, interact with the Indian diaspora, and explore cultural connections, before continuing his tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:44 IST
Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto(Photo: DD). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Indonesia on Monday, marking the first stop of his ambitious three-nation tour. The Indian leader received a warm reception from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The visit comes as part of Modi's three-day itinerary, during which he is expected to engage with various cultural and exchange programs. Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force escorted PM Modi's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, further symbolizing the close ties shared by the two countries.

India and Indonesia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Modi's initial visit in 2018. His current trip marks his first bilateral visit following President Prabowo's state visit to India. While in Indonesia, Modi plans to connect with the Indian diaspora and visit the historical Prambanan Temple complex. The prime minister's tour will subsequently take him to Australia and New Zealand, underscoring India's commitment to stronger international partnerships.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026