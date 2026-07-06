Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Indonesia on Monday, marking the first stop of his ambitious three-nation tour. The Indian leader received a warm reception from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The visit comes as part of Modi's three-day itinerary, during which he is expected to engage with various cultural and exchange programs. Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force escorted PM Modi's aircraft upon entering Indonesian airspace, further symbolizing the close ties shared by the two countries.

India and Indonesia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Modi's initial visit in 2018. His current trip marks his first bilateral visit following President Prabowo's state visit to India. While in Indonesia, Modi plans to connect with the Indian diaspora and visit the historical Prambanan Temple complex. The prime minister's tour will subsequently take him to Australia and New Zealand, underscoring India's commitment to stronger international partnerships.