Groundbreaking Cross-Border Electricity Project Unveiled

Indonesia's Danantara, alongside Singapore's Keppel Electric, Sembcorp Industries, and Singapore Energy Interconnections, have signed an MoU for a new cross-border electricity initiative. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced this at a press conference after meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indonesias Sovereign Wealth Fund Danantara And Singapores Keppel Electric | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:36 IST
Groundbreaking Cross-Border Electricity Project Unveiled
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In a significant development in international energy collaboration, Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, has partnered with Singaporean entities including Keppel Electric, Sembcorp Industries, and Singapore Energy Interconnections.

The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to embark on a cross-border electricity project, according to an announcement made by Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong.

The announcement came during a press conference after Prime Minister Wong's meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, underscoring the commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

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