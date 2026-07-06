Groundbreaking Cross-Border Electricity Project Unveiled

In a significant development in international energy collaboration, Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, has partnered with Singaporean entities including Keppel Electric, Sembcorp Industries, and Singapore Energy Interconnections.

The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to embark on a cross-border electricity project, according to an announcement made by Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong.

The announcement came during a press conference after Prime Minister Wong's meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, underscoring the commitment to sustainable energy solutions.