Canada's Naval Power Surge: TKMS Submarine Deal Deepens European Defense Ties
Canada has chosen Germany's TKMS to build 12 submarines, enhancing defense relations with Europe. The decision comes before a NATO summit focused on military spending. TKMS, backed by Thyssenkrupp, offers its 212CD model both to Canada and Norway. The deal is part of Canada's broader defense strategy, balancing economic and strategic interests.
Canada has selected Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to construct 12 submarines, according to The Globe and Mail, enhancing its defense ties with Europe. This announcement arrives in anticipation of the upcoming NATO leaders’ summit dedicated to heightened military expenditure.
The decision will be publicly disclosed before Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attends a two-day NATO summit in Turkey. Neither the Prime Minister's Office, the German Embassy in Ottawa, nor the office of Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty offered comments on the matter.
TKMS will supply its 212CD class submarines, the same model procured by Norway, under a joint initiative. This move aligns with Canada's increased defense spending, meeting NATO’s military expenditure target earlier than planned. Shares in TKMS surged by nearly 13% following the news, reaching a four-month peak.
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