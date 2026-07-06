NATO Allies Ramp Up Defense Spending Amid Global Security Concerns

European NATO allies and Canada are significantly increasing their defense spending. By 2025 and 2026, an additional $258 billion will be invested, with the aim of reaching 5% of GDP by 2035. Concrete plans to achieve these targets will be presented at a NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Nato Allies And Canada Have Already Increased Their Overall Defence Spending To Around Of Their Gross Domestic Product | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:25 IST
NATO Allies Ramp Up Defense Spending Amid Global Security Concerns
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European NATO allies and Canada are making substantial investments in defense, aiming to enhance security measures across the region. According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, defense spending has risen to approximately 4% of GDP among these allies, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year.

Rutte highlighted a commitment to raise defense expenditures further, targeting 5% of GDP by 2035. This includes 3.5% dedicated to core defense investments and an additional 1.5% for security-related expenditures. The strategic plan aims to bolster defense capabilities in light of evolving global security challenges.

In a forthcoming summit in Ankara, member nations are expected to present tangible and credible strategies to meet these objectives. Rutte emphasized that the current investment levels and future plans underscore NATO's determination to strengthen its defense posture.

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