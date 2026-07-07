Tension in Strait: LNG Tanker Al Rekayyat At Risk
The Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat faces an explosion risk due to an engine room fire after being struck by missiles from Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz, along with a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker. Al Rekayyat, loaded with liquefied natural gas, has sent distress signals seeking assistance.
The Qatari LNG tanker, Al Rekayyat, is facing a grave risk of explosion after a fire erupted in its engine room, a source with knowledge of the situation informed Reuters on Tuesday.
This hazardous incident occurred when the Al Rekayyat, along with a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, sustained damage near the critical maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. The damage resulted from missile strikes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to multiple sources.
Loaded with liquefied natural gas, Al Rekayyat issued distress signals, desperately seeking rescue and assistance following a hit on its port side. The situation remains tense as efforts are underway to secure aid for the stricken vessels.
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Strait of Hormuz Incident: LNG Tanker 'Al Rekayyat' in Distress