Tensions Flare as Iran Allegedly Targets Shipping Vessels in Strait of Hormuz

An LNG tanker from Qatar and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker were damaged in the Strait of Hormuz, allegedly due to Iranian missile attacks. The tanker Al Rekayyat sent out distress signals, with the crew being evacuated safely. The event has escalated tensions and affected shipping flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Qatari Lng Tanker Was At Risk Of Exploding And A Saudiflagged Crude Oil Tanker Was Damaged Near The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:04 IST
Tensions Flare as Iran Allegedly Targets Shipping Vessels in Strait of Hormuz
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In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker were reportedly targeted by missiles, believed to be launched by Iran. The Qatari tanker, Al Rekayyat, raised a distress signal after being hit on its port side, causing a fire in its engine room.

This marks the first targeting of a Qatari LNG vessel since the start of regional hostilities in late February. As the crew evacuated safely, global maritime security monitors continue to assess the situation. Additionally, the Saudi supertanker Wedyan suffered damage, though details remain scarce.

The incidents prompted a rise in tanker shipping rates, as uncertainty casts a shadow over the critical maritime passage. Shipping traffic has seen disruption, with shipbroker BRS highlighting volatility in the Middle Eastern tanker markets.

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