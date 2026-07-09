India and Australia Strengthen Ties with Focus on Clean Energy and Nuclear Collaboration

Viswanathan from the Australia India Business Council praises the collaborative vision of Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese, focusing on state-to-state economic partnerships. The forum emphasized clean energy and nuclear collaboration with India targeting 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 and 100GW of nuclear by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:06 IST
India and Australia Strengthen Ties with Focus on Clean Energy and Nuclear Collaboration
Chair of the 'Make with India' Focus Group at the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) Viswanathan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At the Australia India Business Council, the 'Make with India' Focus Group Chair, Viswanathan, acknowledged the cooperative vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Highlighting a shift towards state-driven economic partnerships, he supported Modi's call for decentralized economic diplomacy.

The Australia-India CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships zeroed in on achieving zero-emission goals. India aims for 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 and 100GW of nuclear energy by 2047. Viswanathan noted that Modi's speech provided clear direction to businesses on achieving these substantial targets.

Viswanathan lauded the bilateral discussions on clean energy, with India embracing vast renewable ambitions. Modi's address at the CEO Forum in Melbourne, alongside Albanese, invited Australian collaboration in clean energy sectors, civil nuclear energy, and infrastructure, urging investors to engage with India's infrastructural growth.

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