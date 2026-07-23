India Expands E-Commerce FDI for Boosting Export Trade

In a strategic move to enhance exports, the Indian government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, allowing foreign investment in the inventory-based model of e-commerce specifically for exporting goods produced domestically. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), seeks to empower Indian sellers with greater global market access.

According to current FDI regulations, foreign investments are permitted in B2B e-commerce and the marketplace model, but not in B2C e-commerce or the inventory-based model. The revised policy now enables e-commerce entities to operate on an inventory basis exclusively for exporting Indian-manufactured goods or products, thereby excluding them from existing restrictions.

This policy shift is a component of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. The addition pertains to the export of goods under specific guidelines laid down in the Handbook of Procedures and the Foreign Exchange Management (Export of Goods & Services) Regulations. The changes will be enforced upon official notification under FEMA, marking a significant step in advancing India's export ambitions.