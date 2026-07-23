The Rise of Private Labels: A New Era in American Consumerism

Bill Peterson, a Chicago home remodeler, has shifted from buying name brands at Whole Foods and Kroger to choosing the more affordable private-label options at Aldi. Despite being employed, Peterson feels the economy is shaky and inflation has made everything 'stupid expensive,' leading him to embrace value shopping.

This consumer behavior shift is not limited to those with financial constraints. Retailers are adapting by targeting 'trade-down' customers, appealing to both budget-conscious and wealthier shoppers who prioritize saving on essentials. From January to May, research by NielsenIQ shows value retailers enjoyed a sales growth of 11.6%, far outpacing the conventional stores' growth of 2.3%.

Sarah Henry of Logan Capital Management states that inflation is accelerating underlying trends, with private-label goods now seen as a core growth strategy rather than a defensive move. Aldi's expansion in the U.S. and Walmart's increase in private-brand offerings underscore a broader market transformation. Retail strategies are evolving as historical stigmas around private labels dissipate and consumers across all income levels increasingly prefer these options.