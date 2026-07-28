Global Capital Moves: Big Bets in AI, Equity, and Satellites

Ares Management is negotiating an acquisition of Leonard Green & Partners, a move that could significantly expand its private equity operations. The deal could make Ares a major player in the private equity sector.

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, led by AI leader Ilya Sutskever, signaling its commitment to dominating the tech landscape. This move strengthens Nvidia's collaboration with a key AI innovator.

Jodrell Bank Observatory may lose its funding due to budget cuts, while Amazon targets Starlink with plans for a 5,000-satellite network to enhance global mobile services.