Global Capital Moves: Big Bets in AI, Equity, and Satellites

Ares Management is in talks to buy Leonard Green & Partners, while Nvidia invests $5 billion in Ilya Sutskever’s AI venture. Jodrell Bank faces funding cuts, and Amazon aims to challenge Starlink with a 5,000-satellite mobile service constellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 07:34 IST
Global Capital Moves: Big Bets in AI, Equity, and Satellites
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Ares Management is negotiating an acquisition of Leonard Green & Partners, a move that could significantly expand its private equity operations. The deal could make Ares a major player in the private equity sector.

Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, led by AI leader Ilya Sutskever, signaling its commitment to dominating the tech landscape. This move strengthens Nvidia's collaboration with a key AI innovator.

Jodrell Bank Observatory may lose its funding due to budget cuts, while Amazon targets Starlink with plans for a 5,000-satellite network to enhance global mobile services.

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