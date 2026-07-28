Global Capital Moves: Big Bets in AI, Equity, and Satellites
Ares Management is in talks to buy Leonard Green & Partners, while Nvidia invests $5 billion in Ilya Sutskever’s AI venture. Jodrell Bank faces funding cuts, and Amazon aims to challenge Starlink with a 5,000-satellite mobile service constellation.
- Country:
- United States
Ares Management is negotiating an acquisition of Leonard Green & Partners, a move that could significantly expand its private equity operations. The deal could make Ares a major player in the private equity sector.
Nvidia is investing $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, led by AI leader Ilya Sutskever, signaling its commitment to dominating the tech landscape. This move strengthens Nvidia's collaboration with a key AI innovator.
Jodrell Bank Observatory may lose its funding due to budget cuts, while Amazon targets Starlink with plans for a 5,000-satellite network to enhance global mobile services.
ALSO READ
-
Asian Markets Tumble Amid AI Funding Concerns and Oil Price Slides
-
AI Storm: Tech Titans Meet Lawmakers Over Rogue Incident
-
Nvidia and OpenAI's Colossal Data Center Venture
-
Global Markets Eye Calm Amid Oil and Earnings Dynamics
-
Nvidia's $250 Billion Power Play: Transforming OpenAI's Data Infrastructure