FTC Investigates Shein's Business Practices Ahead of IPO

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into Shein, focusing on consumer protection. The announcement came from an FTC spokesperson on Tuesday.

Shein, the fast-fashion retailer, disclosed its cooperation with the FTC's investigation in preparation for its Hong Kong Initial Public Offering (IPO). This move underscores the growing attention on Shein as it gears up for public trading.

The FTC is known for enforcing U.S. laws that guard against unfair and deceptive business practices, making this probe significant in the context of Shein's impending IPO.