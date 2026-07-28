FTC Investigates Shein's Business Practices Ahead of IPO

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing into Shein's consumer protection practices. This investigation aligns with the company's Hong Kong IPO, with Shein confirming its cooperation. The FTC aims to enforce U.S. laws against unfair and deceptive practices, highlighting increased scrutiny during Shein's public offering efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 22:20 IST
FTC Investigates Shein's Business Practices Ahead of IPO
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  • United States

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into Shein, focusing on consumer protection. The announcement came from an FTC spokesperson on Tuesday.

Shein, the fast-fashion retailer, disclosed its cooperation with the FTC's investigation in preparation for its Hong Kong Initial Public Offering (IPO). This move underscores the growing attention on Shein as it gears up for public trading.

The FTC is known for enforcing U.S. laws that guard against unfair and deceptive business practices, making this probe significant in the context of Shein's impending IPO.

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