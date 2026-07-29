European Markets Waver Amid Luxury Sector Divergences and Fed Anticipation

European shares dropped slightly due to varied performance in the luxury sector and investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and tech earnings reports. Kering's shares surged dramatically, while Hermes saw a significant decline. Meanwhile, energy stocks rose and technology stocks experienced continued dips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:02 IST
European Markets Waver Amid Luxury Sector Divergences and Fed Anticipation
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European markets saw a slight downturn on Wednesday amid mixed results from French luxury brand stocks and investor caution preceding the Federal Reserve's anticipated policy decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.3%, interrupting a recent winning streak.

Kering's shares soared nearly 17%, marking the company's most substantial single-day gain since 2002, on the back of unexpectedly smaller sales declines at Gucci. In contrast, Hermes’ shares plummeted 11%, as sales aligned with forecasts but lacked recovery signals in China, its crucial market.

Energy stocks rose alongside a surge in crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, technology stocks continued their downward trend. Anticipation mounts around Microsoft and Meta’s earnings as investors scrutinize their AI investments. The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain current interest rates, with future economic hints highly anticipated by the market.

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