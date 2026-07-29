Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Speculation

The U.S. dollar climbed towards a one-month high on Wednesday, driven by heightened tensions in the Middle East and anticipation over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Investors are speculating about a potential surprise rate hike, which could push the dollar higher.

The unease in the Middle East escalated after U.S. and Saudi Arabia jointly targeted Iran-backed groups in Iraq, leading to increased oil prices. This added to the market's nervousness, as a potential interest-rate hike could significantly influence currency values.

While many analysts expect the Fed to maintain current rates, the uncertainty of a rate hike has caused cautious trading. The dollar maintained its strength against other currencies, with the Swiss franc and Japanese yen particularly under scrutiny as potential targets for intervention.