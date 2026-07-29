Wall Street Watches Fed as AI and Oil Shake Markets

Wall Street indexes dropped as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision amid rising oil prices and fluctuating chip stocks influenced by Big Tech earnings. With AI investments under evaluation, U.S. markets saw volatility, focusing on returns from AI capex and immediate growth prospects as competition with China intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 19:57 IST
Wall Street Watches Fed as AI and Oil Shake Markets
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  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with investors eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve's monetary policy verdict against a backdrop of rising oil prices. Chip stocks experienced pressure, especially ahead of major Big Tech earnings reports.

This month's global markets have shown volatility as investors question the lasting potential of AI spending. Concerns surfaced with evidence of U.S. companies continuing their AI investments at the expense of cash flow while facing growing competition from Chinese firms offering cheaper AI solutions. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported quarterly results that failed to meet investor expectations, revealing gaps between anticipated and actual returns.

Despite some challenges, data storage provider Seagate Technology rose by 5.4% after exceeding quarterly forecasts, providing a brief respite. Meanwhile, ongoing financial performance anxieties were highlighted as companies like Microsoft and Meta prepared for earnings releases later. By the end of the morning, key indexes like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw significant losses, hinting at market apprehension surrounding future AI and tech profitability.

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