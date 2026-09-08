Air Travel Disruptions Loom as Anak Krakatau Erupts Again

Indonesia has reopened its airports in Jakarta and surrounding areas after closures due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau. The volcano's eruptions had led to significant travel disruptions, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers, but operations are cautiously returning to normal despite new volcanic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:21 IST
Air Travel Disruptions Loom as Anak Krakatau Erupts Again
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Indonesia has reopened its main airport in Jakarta along with four others after recent closures due to volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau. Yet, fresh eruptions on Tuesday are renewing concerns over potential further disruptions.

The ash from Anak Krakatau covered Jakarta and nearby regions following its initial eruption on Friday, leading to the closure of eight airports. Over 340,000 travelers faced delays, diversions, or cancellations. Soekarno-Hatta Airport, a key airport in Jakarta, resumed operations on Tuesday as wind conditions shifted the ash, according to Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi. Authorities plan checks on the airworthiness of 178 planes grounded during the closure.

With fresh eruptions on Tuesday, the potential for flight disruption remains, though the immediate impact appears less severe than before, said Lana Saria, head of the geological agency. Indonesia's position on the 'Pacific Ring of Fire' makes it prone to such seismic and volcanic activities.

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