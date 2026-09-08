Triple Fury: Anak Krakatau Awakens

Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau erupted three times in a single day. The most recent eruption occurred at 07:49 a.m. local time, according to the country’s volcano monitoring agency. The intensity of these eruptions has not been confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 06:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 06:53 IST
Triple Fury: Anak Krakatau Awakens

Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau erupted three times on Tuesday, with the latest eruption recorded at 07:49 a.m. local time, according to the country's volcano monitoring agency.

The extent of the eruptions remains undetermined as officials continue to assess the situation.

The volcanic activity has drawn attention to the region, yet immediate details on any potential impacts are still forthcoming.

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