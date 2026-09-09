Trade Tensions Escalate: Canada Strikes Back With Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S.

Canada has launched retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods, escalating a trade war that has simmered for 18 months.

Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the need to shift away from reliance on the U.S. despite potential costs. The move targets key competitive American states as midterm elections approach.

With the specter of destabilizing the USMCA agreement, these tariffs impact a range of industries, including steel and electronics, as tensions between the longstanding allies deepen.