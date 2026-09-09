Environmental Groups Challenge EU Over Water Law Revisions

Environmental campaign groups have intensified their challenge against the European Commission, accusing it of moving forward with water protection law reforms without sufficient evidence. The complaint, filed on Tuesday, alleges that the EU's revised strategy, driven by industry pressures, undermines critical environmental safeguards.

The accusation, directed to the European Ombudsman, comes as a response to the Commission's plans to amend the principal EU water legislation. This move largely addresses complaints from mining and metals sectors about current environmental laws delaying essential permits. Yet, major environmental organizations, such as the World Wildlife Fund and the European Environmental Bureau, argue that these concerns are unwarranted and stem from an administrative failure.

The Commission has stated that it remains committed to transparent dialogue during the ongoing revision process. Meanwhile, the Ombudsman will soon decide whether to launch an inquiry into the complaint, which underscores persistent tensions between industrial imperatives and environmental integrity within EU governance.