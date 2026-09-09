EU's Procurement Overhaul: Simplifying Public Tenders for Better Market Access

The European Commission has introduced a proposal to revamp public procurement rules, creating a pan-European platform designed to simplify access for companies and cut down on unnecessary paperwork.

This initiative comes as part of a broader set of measures to bolster the Single Market, improve supply chain resilience, and curb industrial decline. An estimated 15% of the EU's GDP hinges on public procurement, underscoring its potential as a tool against global competition.

Under the proposed regulation, the EU plans to shift from three directives to a singular, comprehensive framework. This will facilitate a transparent digital procurement system that simplifies registration and fosters innovation within the EU by favoring quality and European content in contract awards.