EU's Procurement Overhaul: Simplifying Public Tenders for Better Market Access
The European Commission has unveiled new rules for public procurement aimed at streamlining processes and reducing paperwork across the EU. The regulation shifts from three directives to one, enhancing market access and promoting EU innovation. The proposal seeks to counter international competition and increase supply chain resilience.
The European Commission has introduced a proposal to revamp public procurement rules, creating a pan-European platform designed to simplify access for companies and cut down on unnecessary paperwork.
This initiative comes as part of a broader set of measures to bolster the Single Market, improve supply chain resilience, and curb industrial decline. An estimated 15% of the EU's GDP hinges on public procurement, underscoring its potential as a tool against global competition.
Under the proposed regulation, the EU plans to shift from three directives to a singular, comprehensive framework. This will facilitate a transparent digital procurement system that simplifies registration and fosters innovation within the EU by favoring quality and European content in contract awards.