Airbnb Faces New EU Rules Amid Housing Crisis

The European Commission is set to impose stricter regulations on Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms in response to the ongoing housing crunch in major tourist hotspots. On Wednesday, the EU executive unveiled a proposal aimed at unifying rules across Europe, prompted by diverse and restrictive local regulations in cities such as Paris, Barcelona, and Venice.

With affordable housing shortages exacerbated by the rise of short-term rentals, residents—particularly young Europeans—have taken to the streets in protest. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the proposal marks progress in addressing Europe's housing affordability crisis, offering clarity and support to local authorities while considering local realities.

The proposal includes guidelines for identifying areas facing housing pressure, recommending any restrictions on short-term rentals be evidence-based and targeted. Airbnb, along with industry lobbyists, has expressed concerns over local authorities' discretion without independent oversight, emphasizing the need for broader housing solutions, including new construction and renovations.