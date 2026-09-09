Mexico's Inflation Rate Witnesses First Uptick in Five Months
Mexico's annual inflation rate increased for the first time in five months this August, seeing a rise to 3.26% from July's 3.12%. Although consumer prices went up, the figures landed slightly below economists' predictions. The core index showed a minor increase, emphasizing cautious monetary policy measures.
Mexico's annual inflation rate has risen for the first time in five months, recording a 3.26% increase in August, as per official data unveiled on Wednesday. This uptick supports a cautious stance in the nation's monetary policy.
In Latin America's second-largest economy, consumer prices climbed 0.20% in August alone, compared to a 0.03% rise in July. Despite these increases, the figures didn't quite meet the 3.3% forecast expected by economists ahead of the report.
The core index, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.16% this month, which is less than the predicted 0.20%. Annually, the core rate decelerated to 3.88% from July's 3.95%, falling short of analysts' expectations of a 3.93% increase.
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