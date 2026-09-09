British Transport Minister Orders CAA Review Amid Flight Disruption

British transport minister Heidi Alexander has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to conduct an independent review into an air traffic control system outage that caused massive flight cancellations. She emphasized that such disruptions should be avoided and aims to ensure reliable air travel for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:25 IST
British Transport Minister Orders CAA Review Amid Flight Disruption
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British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has called for an independent probe into a major air traffic control system outage, which resulted in thousands of flight cancellations, impacting numerous travelers.

Speaking to parliament on Wednesday, Alexander highlighted the need for passengers to enjoy dependable air travel without unexpected interruptions.

She directed the Civil Aviation Authority to meticulously investigate the disruption and ascertain strategies to prevent future occurrences.

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