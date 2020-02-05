Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri sector faces issues in implementation of policy reforms: Niti Aayog member

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:24 IST
Agri sector faces issues in implementation of policy reforms: Niti Aayog member

The Indian agriculture sector faces issues in making available customised technology to farmers and implementation of policy reforms, especially at the state level, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Wednesday. He also emphasised the need to implement model central laws on Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing, land leasing and contract farming at the state level.

"Technology is the prime mover and India is facing serious problems both in terms of technology and policy reforms," he said at the release of 'India Commodity Year Book 2020'. The states should be encouraged to play an active role in the overall growth of the agriculture sector and emphasized on the need for private sector to come forward, he said in a statement.

"We need to give the right role to right people and institutions. Market and the private people are the right people to pay competitive prices to farmers and we should remove hurdles which come in the way of the market," Chand said. He said that for the first time the 15th Finance Commission has included a provision to give performance linked grants to states to undertake some agricultural reform.

"The Commission has included reform in agriculture sector among the top 5 areas for which next year states will be provided with incentives,” Chand added. He added that agriculture sector is witnessing the growth but with an increase in cost of production and it is one of the reasons why India is losing on export competitiveness.

FICCI National Agriculture Committee Chairman and Group President of TAFE Ltd T R Kesavan said there is a need to produce more and reduce the wastage in order to meet the requirements of increasing population. FICCI National Agriculture Committee Co-Chair and National Collateral Management Services Ltd (NCML) Managing Director and CEO Siraj Chaudhry said problems in India are different at different parts of the country and the solutions cannot be one or few changes.

“Every region's problem needs to be addressed differently,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says alarmed by U.S. deployment of low-yield nuclear missiles

Russia is alarmed by the U.S. Navys decision to deploy low-yield nuclear missiles on submarines since they heighten the risk of a limited nuclear war, a Russian official said on Wednesday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the depl...

Winning hearts and minds of people key to peace in J-K: NC

The National Conference on Wednesday urged the Centre to undertake a massive reach out to win over the hearts and minds of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it will herald a new era of peace in the union territory. It expressed grave ...

EV demand growth unlikely to reach significant level in next fiscal: Goenka

Greater Noida, Feb 5 PTI Growth in electric vehicles demand is unlikely to reach a significant level for major players at least in the next two fiscal, and in personal electric mobility segment it may take even longer,&#160; MM Managing Di...

UPDATE 3-Merck to slim down with asset spinoff, focus on Keytruda, vaccines

Merck Co Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off its womens health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers like cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines. The new compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020