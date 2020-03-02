Left Menu
J-K investment roadshow held in Hyderabad

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:01 IST
J-K investment roadshow held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI)There has been 'good' response to Jammu and Kashmir's investment summit roadshows held so far in different cities with MoUs worth over Rs 5,000 crore being signed, officials of the newly formed union territory said on Monday. The administration has identified 14 priority sectors, including tourism and hospitality, agriculture, horticulture, food processing and sericulture for investments, they said on the sidelines of a roadshow held here in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana.

During the event here, presentations were made and the officials, including, Advisor to the J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, spoke about investment opportunities, policies and focus sectors. The roadshows, being held ahead of the J&K Global Investor's Summit to be organised in May at Srinagar and Jammu, had earlier been conducted in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

We have had good response. People are coming up with MoUs... Basically, the mission before us is to ground these MoUs and get investment on ground, J&K Industries and Commerce Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi told reporters. He said memorandum of understandings worth Rs 2,000 crore had been inked during the roadshow in Kolkata, Rs 2,500 crore in Mumbai and around Rs 800 crore in Bengaluru.

Replying to a question, he said militancy affected "say 10 per cent" such as border areas and a few pockets while normalcy prevailed in the rest of the union territory. Tourists had been coming to Jammu and Kashmir and even winter sports were organised, "but people dont get to know such things and, sometimes, there is wrong information also," Dwivedi said.

The basic theme of the roadshows was that officials were reaching out to investors rather than the other way around -- the latter trying to reach the administration, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

