Trained Residents Avert Major Disaster in Durban Informal Settlement

In a remarkable display of community resilience and preparedness, residents of the Kennedy Road informal settlement in eThekwini, west of Durban, successfully contained a fast-spreading fire—saving dozens of lives and preventing widespread destruction.

The incident, which broke out in Ward 25, destroyed four homes and partially damaged two others. However, swift action by trained community members ensured the blaze was brought under control before emergency services arrived.

Community First Responders Step Up

Residents who had undergone fire safety and disaster risk reduction training quickly mobilised into response teams, acting as first responders in a settlement historically vulnerable to fires.

They:

Contained the spread of flames

Extinguished hotspots

Safely evacuated families at risk

Their coordinated efforts prevented the fire from engulfing densely packed homes—an outcome that could have led to a major humanitarian crisis.

Training Turns Fear into Action

One of the trained responders, Linda Lloyd, described the moment as both terrifying and empowering.

“We saw the flames rising and knew we could not wait for help. The skills we learned kicked in immediately,” Lloyd said.

He added that without the training, the fire could have wiped out entire rows of homes. “Today, we have families still alive and homes still standing because of what we learned.”

Investment in Preparedness Pays Off

The success of the response highlights the impact of a community training programme conducted last year, where:

100 residents of Kennedy Road were trained

Training was led by eThekwini Municipality’s Disaster Management and Fire Services, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management Centre

The initiative aimed to equip residents with life-saving skills in an area frequently affected by devastating fires causing displacement, injuries, and fatalities.

Leaders Praise Community Courage

Ward 25 Councillor Themba Mkhize hailed the residents’ actions as a turning point.

“This is the first time Kennedy Road residents have acted as first responders without relying on Fire or Disaster Management Services. Their actions prevented widespread destruction and possible loss of life,” he said.

Model for Future Community Safety

Acting Divisional Commander Zwelethu Thusi also commended the residents, calling the incident a powerful example of effective disaster preparedness.

“Hearing that residents managed to contain the fire themselves is extremely encouraging. It shows that the skills imparted are saving lives and reducing damage,” he said.

He further revealed that the municipality is exploring plans to expand such training programmes to other high-risk communities across eThekwini.

A Shift Toward Community-Led Disaster Management

The Kennedy Road incident underscores a broader shift toward community-led disaster response, where empowered citizens play a critical role in mitigating risks before official responders arrive.

As climate risks and urban vulnerabilities increase, such models are emerging as cost-effective and life-saving interventions, particularly in informal settlements.

Turning Vulnerability into Strength

For Kennedy Road residents, the incident marks a significant transformation—from being victims of repeated fires to becoming first responders capable of protecting their own communities.

The success story highlights how targeted training, local participation, and preparedness can turn high-risk areas into resilient and self-reliant communities.