East Coast Chapter of the Bihar Foundation launched in New York

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-04-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 07:46 IST
The East Coast Chapter of the Bihar Foundation has been launched here, with the aim to connect diaspora in the region from the Indian State.

The Bihar Foundation is the diaspora cell of the Government of Bihar and is chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad.

It aims to “strengthen and renew the bonds between all stake holders in the overall socio-economic development of the State.” It also aims to provide a “forum for, and to facilitate a process of continuous communication and interaction between Non-Resident Biharis (NRB) and the State of Bihar and its various agencies,” according to the information available on its website.

Members of the foundation (East Coast Chapter) elected former president of Federation of Indian Associations - NY, NJ, CT, NE (FIA) Alok Kumar as Chairman, Ranjeet Kumar as Vice-Chairman, Chandan Trivedi as Secretary, Gaurav Kumar as Joint Secretary, Alok Kashyap as Treasurer and Anand Gupta as Joint Treasurer, a statement said here.

The core committee of Bihar Foundation USA (East Coast Chapter) met on Sunday when Alok Kumar said that Bihar Foundation USA has evolved as a popular forum to facilitate continuous communication and interaction between NRBs and the State of Bihar and its various agencies.

Kumar also highlighted that land-related “Zameeni Baatein” initiative organised by the foundation in February this year has helped hundreds of NRBs in resolving their land-related disputes.

The members also discussed and identified various developmental and non-profit activities in Bihar.

The foundation is soon starting a project to provide free mentorship to college students from US-based experts.

“This initiative would help students secure jobs in top IT companies and make excellent career choices,” Kumar said.

The foundation is also launching a state-wide campaign to raise awareness about Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.

Under this initiative, the foundation is collaborating with Mukhiyas and Sarpanches of each village to identify eligible people for ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and help them enroll in the scheme.

This initiative is expected to help eight crore people from marginalised sections of the society to understand the scheme, enroll in it and avail of its benefits.

Kumar had recently visited Bihar and met with Prasad and members of the foundation. He extended an invitation to Prasad to visit the US and meet with the diaspora here. The foundation said that this meeting will help strengthen and encourage various US-based organisations in accomplishing their Bihar-centric initiatives.

