Poland to ask EU for compensation for cost of tanks for Ukraine, PM says
Poland will ask the European Union for compensation for the cost of Leopard 2 tanks it wants to send Ukraine, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday.
"We will apply for reimbursement to the European Union, it will be another test of good will," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
