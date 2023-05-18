Left Menu

AIMIL Ayouthveda awarded for promoting ayurvedic beauty products

The IReC awards recognise the achievements of Indias successful retailer brands across multiple categories in terms of business performance, customer experience, innovation, marketing and leadership across consumption verticals and organisational functions.The award was given on Wednesday, the AIMIL Ayouthveda said in a statement.Competing against many national and international brands, AIMIL won the award for its unique innovation in taking Ayurveda-based beauty products directly to consumers through multiple channels like direct marketing and COCO company-owned company-operated outlets, the statement said.On behalf of AIMIL Ayouthveda, its founder and director Dr Sanchit Sharma received the coveted award.

Delhi-based AIMIL Ayouthveda has received the "Best D2C Brand Of The Year Award-2023" for its skin care products under the 'omnichannel strategy'. The award was announced at D2C India, India's new commerce conference, organised by IndianRetailer.com (IReC) in Bengaluru. The IReC awards recognise the achievements of India's successful retailer brands across multiple categories in terms of business performance, customer experience, innovation, marketing and leadership across consumption verticals and organisational functions.

The award was given on Wednesday, the AIMIL Ayouthveda said in a statement.

Competing against many national and international brands, AIMIL won the award for its unique innovation in taking Ayurveda-based beauty products directly to consumers through multiple channels like direct marketing and COCO (company-owned company-operated) outlets, the statement said.

On behalf of AIMIL Ayouthveda, its founder and director Dr Sanchit Sharma received the coveted award. "The D2C range of beauty products has been well received by the customers. These products not only enhance beauty, but also improve the health of skin, hair and also protect against the side-effects of harmful chemicals used in other beauty products." Now, there is a trend in the companies to deliver their products directly to the consumers. But some gullible consumers fail to understand the uniqueness and importance of the ayurvedic beauty products made from herbal and medicinal plants after extensive research, he said. AIMIL Ayouthveda has launched more than 100 personal and beauty care products in the market through the D2C platform which includes online sales and through select company outlets.

In this process, there are no intermediaries like distributors, wholesalers and retailers between the product and the consumer, thus benefiting the company and the consumers by keeping the price of the products relatively low, the statement said.

