Scientific Scholar Signs MoU with Medical Dialogues for Supporting Indian Medical Research

New Delhi, Delhi, India

• Medical Media Push to Desi Medical Research ​With an aim of giving a push to the medical research being conducted in India, growingly popular medical publisher Scientific Scholar has joined hands with Medical Dialogues, India's leading online medical news portal for medical professionals for promoting Indian Medical Research.

The MoU will focus on media promotion and dissemination of medical research done at various medical colleges and medical institutions across the country and published in various journals of Scientific Scholar.

Talking about the tie-up, Pritesh Sheth, CEO of Scientific Scholar, said, ''There are so many relevant researches in India on the Indian population, that require greater visibility in the scientific and research community. It is also the need of the hour to invest in bringing forward local medical research so that guidelines and policies that are suited to the Indian phenotype can be designed. The MoU is aimed at supporting and promoting Indian medical researchers by giving them a greater platform to showcase their published research and share their results not only with their peers but also with the public at large.'' ''With this initiative, we aim to give much deserved and due recognition to all those medical doctors, teachers, and researchers in various parts of the country who carry out and produce quality medical research. We hope that with this small effort, we are able to encourage medical practitioners in taking up medical research not just for their academic advancement but for the larger health benefit of Indian society as well,'' said Meghna A Singhania, founder and Editor in Chief, Medical Dialogues.

Dr. Prem Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chairman Medical Dialogues said, "Doctors, teachers and medical researchers engaged in medical research provide an invaluable yet often under-appreciated service to society, paving the way for medical advancement and developing indigenous medical solutions. Through this endeavour, we aspire to inspire and motivate our fellow medical practitioners to actively embrace medical research as an integral part of their professional journey. It is an opportunity for academic growth and a means to contribute to the larger health benefit of Indian society." Dr. Sunny Duttagupta, Director of Publishing at Scientific Scholar said, ''We hope with this initiative we can bring forward the focus on Indian medical research and bring due credit to genuine published research in India. Our aim is to make medical societies and journals from India that publishes with us to be more competitive on a global stage.'' About Medical Dialogues Medical Dialogues is a dedicated medical newsportal for healthcare professionals in the country, having a readership of more than 2 million visitors per month. They have more than 6 lakh registered doctors besides pharmacists, medical students, dental students, medical device professionals, paramedics and other related professionals.

About Scientific Scholar Scientific Scholar is a growingly popular open-access medical publisher that aims to promote the advancement of scientific research by providing a robust platform for researchers and scholars to publish their work. They currently publish prestigious journals across the globe under its brand with the likes of the National Medical Journal of India (NMJI) from AIIMS New Delhi, the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology (IJDVL) from Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists & Leprologists, Cytojournal from Cytopathology Foundation Inc, USA, Surgical Neurology International (SNI), Journal of Clinical Imaging Sciences (JCIS), Journal of Neuroscience in Rural Practice (JNRP) from Asociación Ayuda Enfermo Neuroquirufgico, Spain, etc. Scientific Scholar journals are double-blinded peer-reviewed, ensuring that research published in their journals is of the highest quality and rigorously evaluated by experts in the field.

