Special Olympics Bharat athletes take over Select CITYWALK Mall to celebrate Berlin success

In a bid to promote inclusivity and acknowledge India's success at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023, Special Olympics Bharat and Select CITYWALK mall, New Delhi, on Friday collaborated to host a meet and greet session with the medal-winning athletes. The event was held to celebrate National Sports Day.

The 21 medal-winning athletes from New Delhi came to the mall along with their coaches and parents and stunned the audiences with their thrilling training drills and innovative skills performances.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Olympics Bharat National Director Ms. Mukta Narain Thind said, ''We are delighted with the efforts taken by Select CITYWALK to provide a platform for public to engage with our special athletes who made the nation proud in Berlin earlier this year. This engagement will certainly boost the morale and confidence levels of our young Champions. We will continue to find new means to promote inclusivity and create awareness.'' Meanwhile, Director, Select CITYWALK Mr. Yogeshwar Sharma said, ''I am deeply encouraged to see the great work being done by Special Olympics Bharat to promote inclusivity and create awareness to build confidence in our young children. Meeting these Champions has been an eye-opening experience for all of us at Select CITYWALK and we wish to continue our collaboration with SO Bharat in the future with similar events, so that we can do our best to support the cause.'' About Special Olympics & Special Olympics Bharat Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA, to conduct sports and development programs all over India. Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Bharat is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of Sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. It is incumbent to inform that Special Olympics and Paralympics are separate entities wherein the former reaches out to Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and, the latter to those with physical challenges. SO Bharat has over 1.5 million Athletes registered across all the States and Union Territories of India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203070/Special_Olympics_Bharat_CITYWALK.jpg

