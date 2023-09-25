Left Menu

Hungary wants Ukraine to restore 'former rights of Hungarian minority' -PM Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:10 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungary will not support Ukraine in any issue in international affairs until "Ukraine does not restore the former rights for ethnic Hungarians on its territory," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday.

Hungary has clashed with Ukraine over what it says are curbs on the rights of roughly 150,000 ethnic Hungarians to use their native tongue, especially in education, after Ukraine passed a law in 2017 restricting the use of minority languages in schools.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

