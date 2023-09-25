Hungary wants Ukraine to restore 'former rights of Hungarian minority' -PM Orban
25-09-2023
Hungary will not support Ukraine in any issue in international affairs until "Ukraine does not restore the former rights for ethnic Hungarians on its territory," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday.
Hungary has clashed with Ukraine over what it says are curbs on the rights of roughly 150,000 ethnic Hungarians to use their native tongue, especially in education, after Ukraine passed a law in 2017 restricting the use of minority languages in schools.
