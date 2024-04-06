Left Menu

100 more companies of central forces to arrive in Bengal next week: Official

A total of 100 more companies of central forces will arrive in West Bengal next week, with the Election Commission planning to deploy 277 companies in the first phase of polling in the state on April 19, an official said on Saturday.Three constituencies in north Bengal Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduars will go to polls in the first phase.At present, 177 companies of central forces are already deployed in different districts of West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 100 more companies of central forces will arrive in West Bengal next week, with the Election Commission planning to deploy 277 companies in the first phase of polling in the state on April 19, an official said on Saturday.

Three constituencies in north Bengal – Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduars – will go to polls in the first phase.

''At present, 177 companies of central forces are already deployed in different districts of West Bengal. Another 100 companies of central forces will arrive in the state by Wednesday. A total of 277 companies will be deployed for the first phase of voting,'' he told PTI.

''However, more personnel are needed to provide central force cover in all booths. But there has been no confirmation yet of getting more forces. Therefore, in the first phase, state police may also be deployed along with central forces,'' he said.

A company in the central armed police forces comprise around 100 personnel. So, 277 companies would amount to 27,700 personnel.

Webcasting will be conducted in all the booths, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 47 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the second phase of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on April 26, he said.

Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in the second phase.

Fourteen candidates have submitted their nomination papers for Darjeeling, 20 for Raiganj and 13 for Balurghat, he added.

The last day to withdraw nominations is April 8.

