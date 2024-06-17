Bharat and India: NCERT Integrates Both Names in School Textbooks

In a significant development, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the interchangeable use of 'Bharat' and 'India' in school textbooks, a move that aligns with the nation's Constitution.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani reaffirmed this decision during an interaction with PTI editors, emphasizing that the council holds no bias towards either name.

The high-level committee for social sciences, formed to revise the curriculum, had recommended replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' to resonate with ancient texts and historical references.

