Bharat and India: NCERT Integrates Both Names in School Textbooks

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani confirms 'Bharat' and 'India' will be used interchangeably in textbooks, aligning with the Constitution. This comes after a high-level panel recommended replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in school materials to reflect historical references and cultural heritage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:27 IST
In a significant development, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the interchangeable use of 'Bharat' and 'India' in school textbooks, a move that aligns with the nation's Constitution.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani reaffirmed this decision during an interaction with PTI editors, emphasizing that the council holds no bias towards either name.

The high-level committee for social sciences, formed to revise the curriculum, had recommended replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' to resonate with ancient texts and historical references.

