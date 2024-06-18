Government Job Aspirants Detained in Gujarat Protest
Approximately 300 government job aspirants in Gujarat were detained by police during a protest demanding their employment as schoolteachers. They were later released. The aspirants, including women, had cleared the necessary examinations but remained jobless due to unfilled vacancies. Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was also detained.
In a significant development, around 300 government job aspirants in Gujarat found themselves detained by local police on Tuesday after organizing a protest in Gandhinagar demanding their recruitment as schoolteachers.
The protest, which included women who had cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT), escalated when Gandhinagar district superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty revealed the detainment.
Among those detained was Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani. In his remarks, Mevani emphasized the urgency of filling nearly 17,000 vacant teaching positions in government-run schools in the state and warned of further intensification of protests if demands were unmet.
