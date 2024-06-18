Left Menu

Government Job Aspirants Detained in Gujarat Protest

Approximately 300 government job aspirants in Gujarat were detained by police during a protest demanding their employment as schoolteachers. They were later released. The aspirants, including women, had cleared the necessary examinations but remained jobless due to unfilled vacancies. Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani was also detained.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:54 IST
Government Job Aspirants Detained in Gujarat Protest
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, around 300 government job aspirants in Gujarat found themselves detained by local police on Tuesday after organizing a protest in Gandhinagar demanding their recruitment as schoolteachers.

The protest, which included women who had cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT), escalated when Gandhinagar district superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty revealed the detainment.

Among those detained was Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani. In his remarks, Mevani emphasized the urgency of filling nearly 17,000 vacant teaching positions in government-run schools in the state and warned of further intensification of protests if demands were unmet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024