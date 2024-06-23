CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities: Fresh FIR Filed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, conducted on May 5, officials confirmed on Sunday.

This move follows a recent announcement by the Centre, indicating that the probe into these alleged malpractices would be transferred to the CBI. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from student protests in several cities, urging a thorough investigation into the conduct of the examination.

According to official sources from the Union education ministry, the fresh case has been filed against unidentified individuals. Approximately 24 lakh students participated in this year's NEET-UG. The ministry, responding to widespread allegations of cheating, impersonation, and other forms of malpractice, decided that the CBI's involvement would ensure transparency and integrity in the examination process.

