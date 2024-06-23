Left Menu

CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities: Fresh FIR Filed

The CBI has filed an FIR regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. This decision comes after the Centre handed over the probe to the agency, following student protests demanding an investigation. The Union education ministry had called for the CBI's involvement for transparency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:22 IST
CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities: Fresh FIR Filed
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, conducted on May 5, officials confirmed on Sunday.

This move follows a recent announcement by the Centre, indicating that the probe into these alleged malpractices would be transferred to the CBI. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from student protests in several cities, urging a thorough investigation into the conduct of the examination.

According to official sources from the Union education ministry, the fresh case has been filed against unidentified individuals. Approximately 24 lakh students participated in this year's NEET-UG. The ministry, responding to widespread allegations of cheating, impersonation, and other forms of malpractice, decided that the CBI's involvement would ensure transparency and integrity in the examination process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024