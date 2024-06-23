CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities: Fresh FIR Filed
The CBI has filed an FIR regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. This decision comes after the Centre handed over the probe to the agency, following student protests demanding an investigation. The Union education ministry had called for the CBI's involvement for transparency.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, conducted on May 5, officials confirmed on Sunday.
This move follows a recent announcement by the Centre, indicating that the probe into these alleged malpractices would be transferred to the CBI. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from student protests in several cities, urging a thorough investigation into the conduct of the examination.
According to official sources from the Union education ministry, the fresh case has been filed against unidentified individuals. Approximately 24 lakh students participated in this year's NEET-UG. The ministry, responding to widespread allegations of cheating, impersonation, and other forms of malpractice, decided that the CBI's involvement would ensure transparency and integrity in the examination process.
