School Leadership Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

The CBI arrested the principal and vice principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, due to their involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The investigation involves multiple FIRs across several states, with Haque and Alam being key figures in the scandal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, over their alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials reported on Friday.

Ehsanul Haque, who was the city coordinator for the NEET-UG exam and principal of the school, along with Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam, who functioned as the NTA's observer and center coordinator, were detained after extensive questioning.

The investigative agency is also interrogating five additional individuals from the district as part of their broader probe, which includes FIRs in Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

