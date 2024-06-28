School Leadership Arrested in NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal
The CBI arrested the principal and vice principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, due to their involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The investigation involves multiple FIRs across several states, with Haque and Alam being key figures in the scandal.
- Country:
- India
The CBI has arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, over their alleged involvement in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials reported on Friday.
Ehsanul Haque, who was the city coordinator for the NEET-UG exam and principal of the school, along with Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam, who functioned as the NTA's observer and center coordinator, were detained after extensive questioning.
The investigative agency is also interrogating five additional individuals from the district as part of their broader probe, which includes FIRs in Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.
