Prof Ajay Kumar Singh Appointed as New VC of Patna University

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has officially appointed Prof Ajay Kumar Singh as the new vice-chancellor of Patna University, according to an official notification released on Tuesday.

The appointment of Prof Singh was made following a thorough and meaningful consultation process with the State Government on a panel submitted by the Search Committee tasked with recommending potential candidates.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with the governor to discuss the appointment, confirming Singh's tenure for a period of three years from the date of assuming office.

