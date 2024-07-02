Prof Ajay Kumar Singh Appointed as New VC of Patna University
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed Prof Ajay Kumar Singh as the new vice-chancellor of Patna University. The appointment followed consultations with the state government and a panel submitted by the search committee. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also discussed the appointment with the governor.
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has officially appointed Prof Ajay Kumar Singh as the new vice-chancellor of Patna University, according to an official notification released on Tuesday.
The appointment of Prof Singh was made following a thorough and meaningful consultation process with the State Government on a panel submitted by the Search Committee tasked with recommending potential candidates.
Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with the governor to discuss the appointment, confirming Singh's tenure for a period of three years from the date of assuming office.
