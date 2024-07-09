Unlocking the Secrets of Cognitive Testing in Education

London, July 9 (The Conversation) – The London School of Economics and Political Science delves into the realm of cognitive testing, shedding light on its relevance and impact. Tools like the Cognitive Ability Test (Cat) are widely employed in schools globally to gauge students' cognitive abilities, akin to traditional IQ tests.

For parents, navigating a child's lower-than-expected Cat score can raise daunting questions about future prospects in academia and beyond. Science suggests that performance on cognitive tests, for both children and adults, can improve with practice – although such improvement doesn't translate to increased intelligence.

Historically, standardized tests date back to imperial China and continue to be integral in evaluating a variety of skills necessary for societal contribution. Today, cognitive tests measure verbal, nonverbal, quantitative, and spatial reasoning. High scores correlate closely with academic success and professional achievement. Yet, the idea that intelligence can be bolstered through cognitive test training remains unproven.

