Cultivating Innovation: GSIC's Impact on Goa's Students

The Goa State Innovation Council (GSIC) fosters innovation among students in Goa through its prototype lab and various programs. Since 2010, it has impacted over 50,000 students. The council also supports patenting, with 17 patents filed by students from various colleges and schools. GSIC emphasizes the importance of innovation for future readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:07 IST
  • India

The Goa State Innovation Council (GSIC) has been pivotal in nurturing inventive ideas among students from various colleges, turning their concepts into reality at its prototype laboratory located in Fatorda.

This lab, situated within Don Bosco College of Engineering, has attracted more than 10,000 students. Since its establishment in 2010, GSIC has influenced the lives of over 50,000 students.

In an interview with PTI Video, GSIC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha emphasized that innovation is about enabling people to envision and live in the future. 'At GSIC, we conduct numerous programs, visiting different colleges to discuss the application of innovation and technology. We offer various schemes, particularly benefiting students from technology institutions like ITIs and engineering colleges,' Noronha said.

According to Noronha, GSIC also supports patenting efforts, with 17 patents filed by students from institutions such as Don Bosco College of Engineering, Rayeshwar Institute of Technology, Padre Concessao College of Engineering, and others.

He noted that the lab allows young innovators to develop protoypes before scaling them up. 'GSIC has cultivated an environment of innovation across schools, colleges, and ITIs,' he added.

Noronha also highlighted that creating innovative products is a lengthy process, pointing out that India files 75,000 patents annually compared to China's 16 lakh and the USA's 6 lakh, stressing the need for better facilities nationwide.

Supporting this view, Fr Kinley D'Cruz, Director of Don Bosco College of Engineering, remarked that GSIC plays a crucial role for students with creative ideas. He mentioned that solutions to societal problems can be listed on the virtual innovation register for further development, greatly benefiting engineering students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

