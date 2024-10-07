Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Unregistered Gurukul Claims Lives of Two Boys

A fire at a Gurukul in Bundi district resulted in the deaths of two boys due to severe burn injuries. The incident, allegedly caused by burning neem leaves, has prompted an investigation. The Gurukul was not registered with the education department but a Vedic institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:29 IST
Tragic Fire at Unregistered Gurukul Claims Lives of Two Boys
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two boys injured in a fire at an unregistered Gurukul in Bundi district have succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police reported on Monday.

The blaze, which injured three boys, was reportedly caused by sparks from neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent. Shivshankar Sharma, 13, with 60% burns, passed away at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, while Ritesh Sharma, 13, with 90% burns, died at MBS Hospital in Kota.

The incident has prompted an investigation under various negligence-related charges against the Gurukul's administration. The district education department claimed the Gurukul was not officially registered with them but with a Vedic institute in Ujjain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

 Global
2
Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

 Global
3
Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support

Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Digital Creative Industries: The Key to Future Economic Growth

Bridging the Gender Gap in Health: WHO’s Blueprint for Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

Aging with Purpose: Tackling Health Challenges to Boost Global Longevity

How Trade Can Create More and Better Jobs: A Global Perspective

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024