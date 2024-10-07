Tragic Fire at Unregistered Gurukul Claims Lives of Two Boys
A fire at a Gurukul in Bundi district resulted in the deaths of two boys due to severe burn injuries. The incident, allegedly caused by burning neem leaves, has prompted an investigation. The Gurukul was not registered with the education department but a Vedic institute.
In a tragic turn of events, two boys injured in a fire at an unregistered Gurukul in Bundi district have succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police reported on Monday.
The blaze, which injured three boys, was reportedly caused by sparks from neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent. Shivshankar Sharma, 13, with 60% burns, passed away at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, while Ritesh Sharma, 13, with 90% burns, died at MBS Hospital in Kota.
The incident has prompted an investigation under various negligence-related charges against the Gurukul's administration. The district education department claimed the Gurukul was not officially registered with them but with a Vedic institute in Ujjain.
