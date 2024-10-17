New Zealand Dominates India with Ball in a Historic Collapse

New Zealand's fast bowlers made a remarkable impact on the second day of their series opener against India, dismissing the hosts for a mere 46 runs in challenging overcast conditions.

The dismal performance marked India's third-lowest innings total in Test history and their lowest score at home since they were bowled out for 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Matt Henry and William O'Rourke were the stars of New Zealand's bowling attack, with Henry claiming 5-15 and O'Rourke picking up 4-22, illustrating their mastery over the Indian batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)