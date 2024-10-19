Tech Invent 2024: A National Confluence of Innovation at Chandigarh University

Left Menu

Chandigarh University hosts Tech Invent 2024, inaugurated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, uniting students nationwide for innovation. The event showcases competitions, workshops, and cultural performances, drawing 20,000 participants from 1,500 top institutions. CU aims to nurture startups and advance co-curricular activities, while fostering collaboration and technological growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh University welcomed young innovators from across the nation at its annual Tech Invent 2024 festival, officially opened by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The two-day event, marked as one of India's leading tech gatherings, saw an impressive turnout of around 20,000 students from over 1,500 institutions.

The tech fest featured more than 55 competitions, alongside workshops, exhibitions, and talks by experts, drawing participants from diverse fields such as Engineering, Management, Mass Communication, and more. Additionally, cultural performances by well-known artists were a highlight, setting the tone for the event's vibrant atmosphere.

Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu emphasized Chandigarh University's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, announcing plans to fund student startups and enhance their co-curricular programs. The Tech Invent 2024 underscores the growing importance of technological advancement in aligning with human needs and supporting India's aspirations as a global tech leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

