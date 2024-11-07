Left Menu

Thapar Institute Celebrates Convocation 2024 with AI Initiatives

The Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology in Patiala concluded its Convocation-2024, celebrating student achievements and announcing a new AI-focused initiative in partnership with NVIDIA. Distinguished guests and alumni attended, with 2863 degrees awarded across various disciplines, and top students received special awards for excellence.

Patiala | Updated: 07-11-2024
  India

The Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) in Patiala recently concluded its Convocation-2024, a significant event marking the academic achievements of its students. The ceremony, running from November 4 to November 6, celebrated a new era of innovation as TIET announced a partnership with NVIDIA to establish the Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science.

The event was graced by dignitaries such as Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Guest of Honour and Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary of Odisha, who was honored for his notable contributions. The institute awarded a total of 2863 degrees, highlighting the breadth of programs it offers.

With nearly 40 students receiving special medals for their outstanding performance, TIET further cemented its position as a leader in Indian higher education. The collaboration with NVIDIA underlines its commitment to integrating advanced AI education, preparing future graduates for significant opportunities in technology and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

