Thapar Institute Celebrates Convocation 2024 with AI Initiatives

The Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) in Patiala recently concluded its Convocation-2024, a significant event marking the academic achievements of its students. The ceremony, running from November 4 to November 6, celebrated a new era of innovation as TIET announced a partnership with NVIDIA to establish the Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science.

The event was graced by dignitaries such as Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Guest of Honour and Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chief Secretary of Odisha, who was honored for his notable contributions. The institute awarded a total of 2863 degrees, highlighting the breadth of programs it offers.

With nearly 40 students receiving special medals for their outstanding performance, TIET further cemented its position as a leader in Indian higher education. The collaboration with NVIDIA underlines its commitment to integrating advanced AI education, preparing future graduates for significant opportunities in technology and research.

