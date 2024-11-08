IHCL and Tata Strive Ignite Opportunities for Tribal Youth in Tripura

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has teamed up with Tata Strive to form a strategic partnership with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Together, they are setting up a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Khumulwng, West Tripura. This programme is designed to empower tribal youth through skill development in the hospitality sector, aiming to spur career growth and socio-economic advancement in the region.

With a curriculum focused on practical exposure and industry-specific skills, this initiative follows the successful launch of a similar centre in Assam, marking IHCL's commitment to training 100,000 youth across India by 2030.

