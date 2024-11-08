Left Menu

IHCL and Tata Strive Ignite Opportunities for Tribal Youth in Tripura

Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Tata Strive have partnered with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council to launch a skill centre in West Tripura. This initiative aims to train tribal youth in hospitality skills, contributing to their socio-economic growth and bridging the employability gap in the sector.

Updated: 08-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:37 IST
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has teamed up with Tata Strive to form a strategic partnership with the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Together, they are setting up a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Khumulwng, West Tripura. This programme is designed to empower tribal youth through skill development in the hospitality sector, aiming to spur career growth and socio-economic advancement in the region.

With a curriculum focused on practical exposure and industry-specific skills, this initiative follows the successful launch of a similar centre in Assam, marking IHCL's commitment to training 100,000 youth across India by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

