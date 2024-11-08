Court Demands Action on School Safety Overlooked for 14 Years

The Lucknow bench of the High Court has voiced serious concerns regarding the safety of school children, noting a failure to conduct school inspections in the state for 14 years, despite a directive from the Supreme Court in 2009. This revelation led the court to summon 'minutes of meetings' from the National Disaster Management Authority covering the last two years.

The court signaled its intent to issue appropriate orders if it finds non-compliance by the disaster authority with the apex court's earlier rulings. The case is scheduled for the next hearing on November 11, with Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Brijraj Singh presiding.

The court highlighted the need for adherence to guidelines established in the 2009 Avinash Mehrotra case, and stressed the importance of inspecting all state schools, a process estimated to take eight months. With over 141,000 schools identified, a comprehensive plan involving expert evaluations in civil engineering and safety, and mandatory inspection videography has been proposed. The court also mandated transportation facilities for young students in select schools, with further proceedings pending.

