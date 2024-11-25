Left Menu

Serious Games: Transforming Learning Through Play

Serious games are being utilized for education and awareness beyond entertainment. These games are effective in teaching healthy habits, social skills, and disease management, such as diabetes and COVID-19 precautions. They benefit over social media as they are expert-reviewed to prevent misinformation, also providing impactful learning experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:24 IST
In an age where gaming has transcended its traditional boundaries, serious games are carving out a niche as effective educational and awareness tools. These games, designed with specific objectives, aim to educate users on topics ranging from climate change to health precautions during a pandemic.

Serious games like 'Unlock Me' are incorporating elements of fantasy and challenge to educate players about essential practices such as social distancing and sanitization in a way that sticks with them. Unlike social media, these games provide an engaging and reliable platform for knowledge dissemination.

The effectiveness of serious games in fostering change and learning is supported by empirical data. Studies highlight their impact on behaviors and knowledge retention, although challenges remain in improving accessibility for older demographics and refining player experiences through data-driven insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

