Woxsen University's Ascendancy: A Global Recognition

Woxsen University School of Business has been awarded the 3-Palme rating by Eduniversal, marking the institution's academic excellence and global impact. This prestigious recognition aligns it with renowned business schools worldwide and highlights its commitment to providing world-class education. Woxsen University in Hyderabad is noted for its innovative programs and substantial global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:14 IST
Woxsen University School of Business announced a major accolade as it received the coveted 3-Palme rating from Eduniversal, a globally respected ranking agency for higher education.

This recognition places Woxsen among an elite circle of business schools renowned for their academic excellence and global influence.

The Hyderabad-based institution is celebrated for its innovative programs and strong international partnerships, enhancing its stature as a leader in education.

