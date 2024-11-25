Woxsen University's Ascendancy: A Global Recognition

Woxsen University School of Business announced a major accolade as it received the coveted 3-Palme rating from Eduniversal, a globally respected ranking agency for higher education.

This recognition places Woxsen among an elite circle of business schools renowned for their academic excellence and global influence.

The Hyderabad-based institution is celebrated for its innovative programs and strong international partnerships, enhancing its stature as a leader in education.

