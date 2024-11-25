Woxsen University's Ascendancy: A Global Recognition
Woxsen University School of Business has been awarded the 3-Palme rating by Eduniversal, marking the institution's academic excellence and global impact. This prestigious recognition aligns it with renowned business schools worldwide and highlights its commitment to providing world-class education. Woxsen University in Hyderabad is noted for its innovative programs and substantial global partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Woxsen University School of Business announced a major accolade as it received the coveted 3-Palme rating from Eduniversal, a globally respected ranking agency for higher education.
This recognition places Woxsen among an elite circle of business schools renowned for their academic excellence and global influence.
The Hyderabad-based institution is celebrated for its innovative programs and strong international partnerships, enhancing its stature as a leader in education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha to Revolutionize Higher Education with NEP 2020 Implementation
Thrilling Clash: PKL 11 Hyderabad Leg Recap & Noida Preview
Aparna Constructions Launches Ambitious Township in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's Raghu Vamsi Group Expands Global Reach with UK Acquisition
ASBL's Innovative Approach: Revolutionizing Hyderabad's Real Estate Market