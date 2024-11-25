Left Menu

Stalin Inspects Revamped Chennai School: A Boost to Civic Projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected a renovated school building in Chennai. The refurbishment involved GCC and an NGO under the Namakku Naame scheme, costing Rs 69 lakh. It's operational with 35 students since August 2024, emphasizing public participation in civic infrastructure projects.

Updated: 25-11-2024 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected a recently renovated primary section building at Greater Chennai Corporation-run Chennai Middle School on Monday. The inspection highlighted the successful collaboration between the GCC and Sri Ramacharan Trust under the Namakku Naame scheme.

Stalin engaged with students during his visit, distributing learning materials and conversing with teachers. He also posed for a group photo, reflecting a commitment to education and civic development post-renovation, with the building hosting 35 children since August 2024.

The refurbishment cost Rs 69 lakh and emphasized public participation. One third of the cost was met by the public and the NGO, with the government covering the rest, showcasing the effectiveness of the Namakku Naame initiative in enhancing civic infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

