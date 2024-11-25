Stalin Inspects Revamped Chennai School: A Boost to Civic Projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected a recently renovated primary section building at Greater Chennai Corporation-run Chennai Middle School on Monday. The inspection highlighted the successful collaboration between the GCC and Sri Ramacharan Trust under the Namakku Naame scheme.

Stalin engaged with students during his visit, distributing learning materials and conversing with teachers. He also posed for a group photo, reflecting a commitment to education and civic development post-renovation, with the building hosting 35 children since August 2024.

The refurbishment cost Rs 69 lakh and emphasized public participation. One third of the cost was met by the public and the NGO, with the government covering the rest, showcasing the effectiveness of the Namakku Naame initiative in enhancing civic infrastructure.

