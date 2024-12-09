Left Menu

Crackdown on 'Fake Patients': NMC Sets New Guidelines for Medical Institutions

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued new guidelines to identify 'fake patients' in medical colleges, which inflate patient numbers to meet bed occupancy requirements. The guidelines, applied during assessments of infrastructure and clinical metrics, suggest parameters for identifying cases of 'fake patient' admissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:03 IST
Crackdown on 'Fake Patients': NMC Sets New Guidelines for Medical Institutions
medical colleges Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out new guidelines to identify 'fake patients' in medical colleges and facilities seeking to gain approval for new institutes or seat increases.

These guidelines come after instances of institutions inflating their patient numbers through fraudulent admissions to meet certain occupancy requirements. The guidelines outline indicators, such as a sudden influx of patients or admitting those with trivial issues, to detect non-genuine admissions.

The NMC considers this 'fake patient' practice a serious violation. It has delineated strict measures including detailed evaluations of infrastructure and clinical indicators. Additionally, they emphasize compliance with guidelines regarding faculty presence and clinical exposure for student training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024