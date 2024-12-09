Crackdown on 'Fake Patients': NMC Sets New Guidelines for Medical Institutions

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out new guidelines to identify 'fake patients' in medical colleges and facilities seeking to gain approval for new institutes or seat increases.

These guidelines come after instances of institutions inflating their patient numbers through fraudulent admissions to meet certain occupancy requirements. The guidelines outline indicators, such as a sudden influx of patients or admitting those with trivial issues, to detect non-genuine admissions.

The NMC considers this 'fake patient' practice a serious violation. It has delineated strict measures including detailed evaluations of infrastructure and clinical indicators. Additionally, they emphasize compliance with guidelines regarding faculty presence and clinical exposure for student training.

