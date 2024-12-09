Crackdown on 'Fake Patients': NMC Sets New Guidelines for Medical Institutions
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued new guidelines to identify 'fake patients' in medical colleges, which inflate patient numbers to meet bed occupancy requirements. The guidelines, applied during assessments of infrastructure and clinical metrics, suggest parameters for identifying cases of 'fake patient' admissions.
- Country:
- India
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out new guidelines to identify 'fake patients' in medical colleges and facilities seeking to gain approval for new institutes or seat increases.
These guidelines come after instances of institutions inflating their patient numbers through fraudulent admissions to meet certain occupancy requirements. The guidelines outline indicators, such as a sudden influx of patients or admitting those with trivial issues, to detect non-genuine admissions.
The NMC considers this 'fake patient' practice a serious violation. It has delineated strict measures including detailed evaluations of infrastructure and clinical indicators. Additionally, they emphasize compliance with guidelines regarding faculty presence and clinical exposure for student training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NMC
- medical
- patients
- guidelines
- institutions
- colleges
- inflation
- admissions
- fraudulent
- assessment
ALSO READ
Manipur Schools and Colleges Remain Shut Amid Fresh Violence
Microfinance Institutions Revamp Lending Practices Amid RBI Scrutiny
Tata Consumer Products' Strategic Approach Amid Food Inflation
S&P Global Maintains India's 2024-25 GDP Forecast Amid Inflation Challenges
Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions adhering to their jurisdictional area: VP Dhankhar