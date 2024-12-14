Protests Erupt Over Jharkhand Exam Controversy

Amid growing unrest, the Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) announced its intention to gherao the state SSC office on Monday. The demand comes in response to allegations of malpractice in the recruitment examination conducted in September.

JSSU leader Devendra Mahto declared alongside these preparations that the verification process for the ostensibly successful 2,231 candidates, scheduled for December 16-22, must be canceled immediately.

Despite the SSC's defense, claiming the examination was conducted fairly, tensions remain high. The Jharkhand BJP has advocated for a CBI investigation, highlighting widespread claims of misconduct in the recruitment exam.

