Protests Erupt Over Jharkhand Exam Controversy

The Jharkhand State Students' Union plans to surround the state SSC office, demanding the cancellation of September's recruitment examination due to malpractice allegations. The SSC claims the process was fair, while a three-member committee was set up to investigate. Protests and calls for a CBI probe continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:40 IST
Amid growing unrest, the Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) announced its intention to gherao the state SSC office on Monday. The demand comes in response to allegations of malpractice in the recruitment examination conducted in September.

JSSU leader Devendra Mahto declared alongside these preparations that the verification process for the ostensibly successful 2,231 candidates, scheduled for December 16-22, must be canceled immediately.

Despite the SSC's defense, claiming the examination was conducted fairly, tensions remain high. The Jharkhand BJP has advocated for a CBI investigation, highlighting widespread claims of misconduct in the recruitment exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

