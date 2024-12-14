Protests Erupt Over Jharkhand Exam Controversy
The Jharkhand State Students' Union plans to surround the state SSC office, demanding the cancellation of September's recruitment examination due to malpractice allegations. The SSC claims the process was fair, while a three-member committee was set up to investigate. Protests and calls for a CBI probe continue.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing unrest, the Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) announced its intention to gherao the state SSC office on Monday. The demand comes in response to allegations of malpractice in the recruitment examination conducted in September.
JSSU leader Devendra Mahto declared alongside these preparations that the verification process for the ostensibly successful 2,231 candidates, scheduled for December 16-22, must be canceled immediately.
Despite the SSC's defense, claiming the examination was conducted fairly, tensions remain high. The Jharkhand BJP has advocated for a CBI investigation, highlighting widespread claims of misconduct in the recruitment exam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- SSC
- recruitment
- examination
- protests
- malpractices
- Devendra Mahto
- JGGLCCE
- Cancellation
- BJP
ALSO READ
AAP Protests Against Law and Order Crisis in Delhi
Parliament Stalemate: Unyielding Protests Over Adani and Regional Violence
Heartbreak in Tbilisi: Georgia's EU Bid Halt Sparks Mass Protests
BJP Protests Over Alleged Attacks During Bengal Pujas
EU Diplomat Condemns Georgia's Halt on Accession Amid Violent Protests